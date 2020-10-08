Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

French side Stade Briochin signs Scott-Beckam Kyei

Ghana international Scott-Beckam Kyei

French lower-tier side, Stade Briochin has signed Ghanaian youngster Scott-Beckham Kyei from Stade de Reims, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 21-year-old joins the third-tier French side on a season-long loan.



The club formalized the arrival of the young striker on Thursday after completing formalities.



Scott "Beck's" Kyei is a versatile attacking player capable of playing on the sides as well as at the forefront of the attack.



"I had had contact with Cholet, Ville franche but it had not been done" admits the new Griffons striker to the regional daily Le Télégramme during his presentation



“Friends played against Stade Briochin and many told me that it was a playful team, which turned the ball well. Several coaches told me the same thing and confirmed to me that there was everything for me to enjoy."



He is the little brother of Servette FC forward Grejohn Kyei and has a year left on his contract.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.