Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

French side Dijon fails to sign Majeed Waris on deadline day

Striker, Abdul Majeed Waris

French Ligue 1 outfit, Dijon failed in their efforts to sign Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris on transfer deadline day of the winter window, footballghana.com can report.



The experienced striker joined Racing Strasbourg in a permanent deal from Portuguese side FC Porto in the last summer transfer window.



Although he has featured in 13 matches for the club in the French Ligue 1 this season, he is not the ideal starter and has not enjoyed regular playing time.



In need of a striker, Dijon on Monday tried to sign Majeed Waris to strengthen their team before the January transfer window ended.



Unfortunately for the team, they failed in their efforts and will have to look within to get better to avoid relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



Majeed Waris, 29, has this season scored once for Racing Strasbourg and continues to help the team whenever he is called into action.