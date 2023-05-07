French side Clermont Foot sign young Ghanaian defender Sumaila Awudu

Sports News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

French Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot have announced the permanent transfer of young Ghanaian defender Sumaila Awudu from the Jean-Marc Guillou Academies toward the end of the January transfer window.



The Jean-Marc Guillou Academies scouted and signed the 18-year-old left-back in Ghana before moving him to their base in Bamako, Mali.



After convincing scoouts from Clermon Foot on their visits to the academy and on his trials in France, Awudu has signed with club until June 2027, with the option of an additional year.



"Clermont Foot 63 and the Jean-Marc Guillou Academies have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Sumaila AWUDU just before the winter transfer window deadline," the statement said.



"Like Salis ABDUL SAMED and Alidu SEIDU, the young Ghanaian left-back (who turned 18 last October) was first detected by the JMG Academy in Ghana before continuing his progress at the JMG Academy in Bamako, Mali.



"After being scouted by the CF63 recruitment team on several occasions and following a successful trial, Sumaila has joined Clermont Foot 63 until June 2027, with an optional year."