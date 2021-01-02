Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

French giants Marseille and Monaco in tug-of-war over Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Olympique Marseille and AS Monaco are interested in signing Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian center back is attracting interest from the French giants after reportedly failing to agree to a contract extension with the Red Devils.



Fosu-Mensah who turned 23 today has six months left on his current deal with the English giants, and can in principle begin talks with another club.



The £5 million rated defender is seen as a potential replacement for the 30-year-old Haroki Sakai at Olympique Marseille.



Meanwhile, AS Monaco are in the market for a defender to strengthen their back with the Dutch youth international seen as the preferred candidate.



Fosu-Mensah is also attracting interest from German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

