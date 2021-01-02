You are here: HomeSports2021 01 02Article 1145699

Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

French giants Marseille and Monaco in tug-of-war over Timothy Fosu-Mensah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fosu-Mensah who turned 23 today has six months left on his current deal with Man United Fosu-Mensah who turned 23 today has six months left on his current deal with Man United

Olympique Marseille and AS Monaco are interested in signing Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah. 

The Dutch-born Ghanaian center back is attracting interest from the French giants after reportedly failing to agree to a contract extension with the Red Devils.

Fosu-Mensah who turned 23 today has six months left on his current deal with the English giants, and can in principle begin talks with another club.

The £5 million rated defender is seen as a potential replacement for the 30-year-old Haroki Sakai at Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco are in the market for a defender to strengthen their back with the Dutch youth international seen as the preferred candidate.

Fosu-Mensah is also attracting interest from German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment