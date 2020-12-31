Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

French clubs chase Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana international, Emmanuel Boateng

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng has popped up on the radar of French clubs ahead of the January winter transfer window.



The former Aduana Stars player is attracting interest from clubs in France as well as an unnamed English side.



Boateng is currently out of favour at struggling Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv.



The former Aduana Stars midfielder's future at the club is being considered as manager Nir Klinger is expected to make a decision between Boateng and another player Shahar Hirsch.



Hapoel Tel Aviv is having a poor campaign as they currently sit at the bottom of the Israeli Premier League table.



The club is planning on releasing some players to ease the team's budget as they invest in some newcomers.



Another player whose name has popped up on the players to be transferred is Panamanian midfielder, Armando Cooper



Ben Shehar, who plays for Apoel Nicosia is on the list of players likely to be signed in January alongside Alon Turgeman of Austria Vienna and Guy Melamed who plays for St.Johnstone from the Scottish League



Boateng joined Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2018, and this season has made 8 appearances.

