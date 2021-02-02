Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

French club Dijon wanted to sign Ghana striker Majeed Waris

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris

French top-flight side Dijon wanted to sign Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris on January transfer deadline day.



Abdul Majeed Waris was a second option for Dijon, who wanted to sign a striker to improve their attacking department.



Dijon has struggled for goals in the Ligue 1, scoring just 15 times this season, and currently in the relegation battle.



Their main target was Senegalese striker Alassane Ndao, who plays for Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük but when it became clear they could not land him, they went for Strasbourg striker.



However, they failed to finalize the deal before the transfer window slammed shut on Monday.



Waris has scored one goal in 13 league games this campaign.



His contract with Strasbourg will expire in June 2022, after joining them on a two-year deal last year from Portuguese giants FC Porto.