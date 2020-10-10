Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

French-born midfielder Alexander Dijku impresses on first appearance for Ghana

Ghanaian midfielder, Alexander Dijku

French-born Ghanaian midfielder, Alexander Dijku earned his first cap for the Black Stars in Ghana's an international friendly against Mali.



The 26-year-old Strasbourg player was awarded with a starting role after impressing coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor in training.



Dijku’s debut means he has brushed aside France and committed his future to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Ghana will take on Qatar in Antalya, Turkey three days’ time as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

