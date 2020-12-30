French Ligue 2 side Amiens hand trial to Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Bannieh Afriyie

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana U20 captain Daniel Bannieh Afriyie is set to undergo trial at French Ligue 2 side Amiens.
The Hearts of Oak player is expected at the club in January 2021 for observation and possibly sign a deal.
Kumasi-based Light FM claim the Phobians have received an invitation for the striker.
Barnie, 19, scored one goal at the just-ended tournament WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations where the Black Satellites were crowned champions.
Amiens have two Ghanaian players-Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku- on their roster.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.