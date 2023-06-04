French Ligue 1: Gideon Mensah suffer relegation with AJ Auxerre

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah has suffered relegation in the French Ligue 1 with AJ Auxerre.



Auxerre will be playing in the French Ligue 2 following their defeat against RCD Lens in their final game of the season on Saturday night.



Lens headed into the game at the Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps with their fate in their hands, needing a win to confirm their stay in the French topflight league for another season.



However, they lost the game 3-1, confirming their demotion to the French Ligue just months after securing promotion. Auxerre finished the season in 17th place with 35 points.



Despite Auxerre’s failure, Gideon Mensah enjoyed a good season. He featured in 26 games and starred in almost those games.



Mensah has been named in Black Stars squad for the matchday five games against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023.