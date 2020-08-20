Soccer News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Fremad Amager hands contract extension to Emmanuel Toku

Emmanuel Toku, former Cheetah FC player joined the club mid-way in the season

Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Toku has signed a contract extension with Danish side Fremad Amager.



The 23-year-old after impressing in his debut season for the club has been rewarded with a three-year deal which will see him at the club till 2023.



The former Cheetah FC player joined the club mid-way in the season and has risen through the ranks to the first team since joining the side.



In his debut season, he made 19 appearances helping his side finish fourth in the just-ended campaign.



Toku scored three goals and three assists in the season for his side.



The Ghana U-20 captain disclosed to GHANAsoccernet.com his new deal has some new clauses injected in it.



Toku has featured for all of Ghana's junior national teams playing at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger and captained the Black Satellites at the African Games held in Morocco in 2019.









