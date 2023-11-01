Freiburg coach provides update on Kofi Kyereh's injury recovery

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

SC Freiburg coach, Christian Streich has provided an update on the recovery progress of Ghanaian midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.



The attacking midfielder suffered a severe cruciate ligament injury nine months ago but is making significant strides in his rehabilitation journey.



Despite not providing a specific timeline for Kyereh's return to training, coach Streich emphasized that the player is being cautious in his approach to recovery.



According to coach Streich, the 27-year-old is currently engaged in running training, marking a substantial improvement in his condition.



“It’s looking better now,” Streich mentioned. “We can see that he no longer experiences any issues while running.”



“I can’t make any predictions,” Streich added.



Kofi-Kyereh joined Bundesliga club SC Freiburg in June 2022 and made a notable impact in his early appearances scoring his first competitive goal for Freiburg in a league match against Mainz.



He later scored his first goal in European football, contributing to a 2-0 victory over FC Nantes in the Europa League group stage.



Kofi-Kyereh has not played for the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



