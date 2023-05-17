Freezy made last minute nationality switch - GBA president claims

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Ghana Boxing Authority president, Abraham Neequaye has stated that UK-based boxer Seth Gyimah was initially fighting under Ghana's name but switched to the UK prior to his professional debut.



He said the boxer known as Freezy MacBones turned professional came to Ghana to claim the GBA license which made him Ghanaian boxer.



However, prior to his undercard fight against boxer Darryl Sharp, he switched to occupy a UK license to fight as a British.



"We sent him a message. And they can check it from Freezy himself. Before he fought in the UK, he came to Ghana to get a Ghana Boxing Authority license. He came for our license but when he wanted to fight and they wanted to get a release letter from us, he changed it to fight for the British. He was supposed to come for a release letter from us but he said he wanted to fight as UK national," he said in an interview with Romeo TV.



He said the least he could do is to allow the boxer to carry on with his decision.



"So if the person has our license and he wants to fight and then puts our license down and picks another license to fight under that license, how do you expect me to go and beg this gentleman to come, no. We have a lot of boxers here that we need to develop."



Freezy MacBones claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Following his win, the GBA was slammed for allowing such talent slip through their hands.



Freezy MacBones was born and bred in Ghana but became a professional boxer when he departed to the UK.





Watch Abraham Neequaye's interview below from 34th minutes









