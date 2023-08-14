Freezy Mcbones to represent Ghana at 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Ghanaian-British boxing sensation, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as 'Freezy Macbones', has agreed to represent Ghana and help the country qualify for 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Freezy Macbones' became famous after his four-round knockout win over UK veteran boxer at the Copper Box Arena in London.



The 33-year-old who moved in 2012 was involved in a tussle on which country to represent at the international level.



However, after weeks of deciding, the boxer has agreed to fight under the flag of Ghana.



In a statement issued on Monday, August 14, the boxer announced that he would be fighting for Ghana’s Armature boxing team popularly known as the Black Bombers.



“I have been called on to represent my country Gahan at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month in Dakar, Senegal,” Freezy Macbones stated.



The boxer, who has commenced training ahead of the qualifiers, noted that it would be a dream come true if he could qualify for the Olympic Games and win gold for the country.



“I am currently training hard to make it past the qualifiers and bring back the Gold next year. This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true,” he added.



Freezy Macbones' journey to becoming a boxer began as a mason in Ghana and has been an inspiration to many people in the country.



The boxer who has been compared to the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, has expressed desire to win a world title soon.



