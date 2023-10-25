Freezy Macbones to fight Senegalese boxer who knocked him out of Olympic Qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following his defeat to Senegalese boxer Seidu Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympics games qualifiers in Dakar I September, Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, professionally known as Freezy Macbones has weighed up a return bout against the Senegalese.



The much-anticipated fight will be staged at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, December 23, 2023 according to a tweet by Code Micky.



The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost on his amateur debut and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to secure an automatic spot to the Olympics.



However, he has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.



Freezy Macbones has relocated to the United Kingdom as he prepares adequately for the bout as Seidu Konate will be aiming for another victory over the Ghanaian heavy puncher.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.





Watch the video below:







Freezy Macbones and Seidu Konate who defeated him in Senegal set to have a return fight in Ghana pic.twitter.com/sL69XS6uG2 — code micky (@code_micky) October 24, 2023

LSN/KPE