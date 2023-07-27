Freezy Macbones recounts 'crazy' experience with UK police where he was accused of being gay

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, has narrated a terrifying encounter he had with the London police during his early days in the UK, which led to questions about his sexuality.



Freezy Macbones as he is affectionately called shared that the police pulled him and his friend over while they were taking a stroll.



He said the police seemed to have had his friend on their radar, therefore, the latter got hustled more in the process.



"They grabbed the guy pushed him to the wall and I said 'What's going on?" There was one policewoman who took me to the side and asked me 'do you know this man?' and I said I haven't done anything' Honestly I was scared. I was shiting myself I'm not going to lie. I was peeing and my hand was shaking like that. I am innocent, I know where I'm coming from and I don't. I'm a black man and they handcuffed a white man. Black man is safe," he said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on TikTok.



The police in their quest to find out Freezy's association with his friend, asked him whether he is his boyfriend.



"They separated us and a policewoman said 'calm down, calm down. You are going to be alright." I said 'I don't know him. I helped him a week ago and he gave me his number. I don't know him" So they could feel my accent and see the way I talk."



"And one of them asked me "Is he your boyfriend?" and I said, "what do you mean boyfriend?" And that time I didn't know anything about g-a-y...They said gay and I said 'what is gay?"...I grew up in the village so I didn't know gay. Who is going to be gay in the village? What is wrong with you? Man was 21 I didn't know gay."



Freezy Macbones departed Ghana for the UK in 2012, where he began his boxing career while working as a chef.



He made his debut when he claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.





