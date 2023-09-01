Freezy Macbones has made Ghana’s Olympic boxing team competitive – GBF president

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Bernard Quartey has intimated that the presence of UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah alias Freezy Macbones has brought competitiveness to the national armature boxing team.



Freezy Macbones is part of Ghana’s 13 armature boxers popularly known as the Black Bombers who will be seeking to qualify for places at the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar Senegal.



Despite going professional, Freezy Macbones was still able to make Ghana’s team due to the new regulations governing the sport.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the GBF President noted that Freezy Macbones has adjusted to Ghana’s indigenous style of boxing quickly. According to him, the light-heavyweight boxer has made the team more competitive as none of the boxers wants to lose their place in the team.



“He has brought competition to the team. You the local boxer now know that it is not on the silver platter, because if you say you are the local champion someone from outside will come and unseat you,” Bernard Quartey told GhanaWeb.



The GBF president noted that his federation has been monitoring the progress of the boxer for a while now and was excited to know that Freezy Macbones wanted to etch his name in history as an Olympic boxer.



“If you can recall in his last fight he made it clear to the world that he has a dream to become an Olympic medalist. So as a leader, we’ve been monitoring him. The Olympics allows professional boxers with minute fights to participate,” he stated.



Adding, “So we spoke to him and did a lot of work to convince him and his management and we have him here to train with our local boxers. He has been in the UK for very long and our style of boxing is different.



“Every local boxer wants to associate himself with the local boxers because we need to share ideas to uplift and grow in knowledge,” he said.



The 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers are expected to start on September 9, 2023.



Watch video below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





JNA