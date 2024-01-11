Freezy Macbones gives up Olympic dreams to focus on professional career

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones has given up on his dream of becoming an Olympic champion for Ghana



Originally named Seth Gyimah, Freezy Macbones competed in Dakar, Senegal last year, aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.



Freezy's dream was cut short after a controversial loss to Seydou Konate in the preliminary stages of the qualifiers.



Although the boxer had a second chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games with the Ghana National Boxing team, the light heavyweight boxer has decided not to continue his pursuit.



In an official statement, the hard-hitting boxer and promoter announced his withdrawal from the Olympic qualifiers.



He expressed his intention to focus on advancing his professional career and nurturing his promotional venture, Macbones Promotions.



Read the full statement below:



"I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the Ghana National Boxing Team for giving me the opportunity to represent my country. However, I will no longer be competing in the Qualifiers for the Olympic Games 2024. I have decided to spend the rest of my career developing as a professional boxer and focusing on promoting great events with Macbones Promotions. Thank you all for your support, future fight announcements coming soon!"





