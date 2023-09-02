Freezy Macbones gets emotional as he visits his hometown in Kumasi

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Ghanaian-born UK boxer, Freezy Macbones got emotional when he paid a visit to his hometown in Kumasi for the first time after 11 years.



In a heartfelt video shared by the boxer, Freezy Macbones embarked on a trip down memory lane to reconnect with his roots.



He visited the mud house where he spent his childhood as a reminder of his humble beginnings.



Freezy Macbones revealed that he had grown up in this modest dwelling, enduring considerable hardships.



Standing before the mud house, the boxer reminisced about the simple life he had once led.



The boxer recounted a time when there was no electricity and access to fresh water was considered a luxury he could not afford.



He described having to trek several miles to fetch water from a nearby river.



In the video, Freezy Macbones couldn't contain his excitement as he jumped up and down, reflecting on the incredible journey his life had taken.



The heavyweight boxer returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom a week ago to prepare for Ghana's upcoming 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



The boxer is part of Ghana's amateur boxing team popularly known as Black Bombers.



