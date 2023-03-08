Freeze Ghana football now - Veteran football administrator demands

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz, has advised that Ghana football should be brought to a halt.



There have been concerns about the decline of football in Ghana as local clubs and nationals team have been failing to deliver on the international front and in competitions.



Nana Fitz believes the only means of turning around the country's football woes is to bring the sport to a halt for a total overhaul.



"The first solution would be Ghana football should be put on ice now. Because it's not going well everybody knows that. And it's from the top to the bottom. So, we should put the whole thing on ice. Freeze it and reorganize it. Complete overhauling. Anything less than that, it's not going to work," he told GhanaWeb.



The Ghana Premier League is currently battling low attendance and player exodus issues.



On the continental level, no local club has reached the knockout stage of the CAF interclub competition since 2004. Berekum Chelsea are the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League while Asante Kotoko are the last side to feature in the Confederations Cup group stage in 2019.





Whereas the Black Stars have seen on a decline in recent tournaments, eliminated in the group stage in two of their last three major competitions.



Ghana's best performance in the last five years was a round-of-16 exit from the African Cup of Nations in 2019.



The Balck Stars suffered a group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON with just a point and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one win finishing bottom of the group in both tournaments.



The Ghana U-17 last appearance in the World Cup was in 2017, when they suffered a quarter-final defeat to Mali.



The Ghana U-20 last appearance at the World Stage was in 2015, they have since missed two editions and are set to miss the 2023s after failing to qualify for the 2023 African Youth Championship.



With regards to Women's football, Black Queens have not been to the Women's World Cup since 2007, Black Princesses suffered yet another group stage exit( they have not progressed from the group in their 6 appearances), whereas the Black Maidens since their third-place finish in 2012 have not gone past the group stage in their last to World Cup appearance.





