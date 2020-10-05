Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Free agent Kwadwo Asamoah in talks to join Sampdoria

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah is in talks to join Serie A club Sampdoria after terminating his contract with Inter Milan.



The talks are said to be at an advanced stage, with the Ghanaian expected to sign a contract before the transfer windows close today.



Early reports suggested that English championship Reading made contact with Kwadwo Asamoah as they are interested in signing him.



However, the player prefers to remain in Italy because of his family.



The 31-year-old has fully recovered from the injury problems which limited him to just 11 appearances last season for Inter Milan. He is determined to return to his best form.



If the Sampdoria move goes through, it will be Asamoah's fourth Italian club.



Aside Inter, he previously played for Udinese and Juventus.



Juventus was his most successful spell as he won 13 trophies in six years.

