Free-agent Adam Kwarasey fulfilled with time at boyhood club Valerenga

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Larsen Kwarasey has said he is content with the time he spent at Norwegian top-tier club Valerenga.



Kwarasey has left his boyhood club after mutually terminating his contract on Tuesday.



The 32-year-old’s contract was to expire on December 12, 2020, but he had decided to end it abruptly after failing to command a regular spot in the team.



He has expressed his gratitude to the fans and said he’s fulfilled with the joy of donning the club’s shirt.



“Of course, I wish I had the opportunity to achieve something here, but that's football. Things do not always go smoothly. I am very happy for, and proud to have played with the Vålerenga logo on my chest even in adulthood,” says Kwarasey.



“Vålerenga and Valle will always be close to me after spending almost 15 years of my life here. But then it's like everything else: Things end once and for all. Now is the time to move on. I wish my teammates good luck and hope they can take Vålerenga back to the top of Norwegian football again,” he concluded.

