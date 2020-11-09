Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Free State Stars set to sign Dreams FC defender Issah Yakubu

Dreams FC defender Issah Yakubu is close to sealing a move to South African second-tier side Free State Stars, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 22-year-old centre back has been assessed by the Bethlehem-based club and they are bent on adding him to their roster.



''Issah Yakubu is the Ghanaian national Under-23 centre-back who has been playing for Dreams FC in Ghana and he was at Free State Stars when they played a friendly match against the Lesotho national team recently,'' a source told Siya Crew.



''Free State Stars is showing serious interest in the player and don’t be surprised if he gets offered a deal for the new season.



''He is a good player who has been identified to help the club in their chase for promotion.''



A Ghanaian defender is linked with a move to Mzansi as clubs are still making additions to their squads for the new season.



Free State Stars signed Ghanaian striker Daniel Gozar in 2019 and after a stellar campaign of 11 goals last season in the National First Division he got transferred to PSL side Moroka Swallows.

