Free Nyantakyi movement gathers momentum

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s GFA empire might have been toppled by the Number12 documentary but the loyalty he enjoyed from some of his subjects certainly remains intact.



These loyals of Nyantakyi have now come together to start a campaign to have the government drop its prosecution of the former GFA boss.



A petition to be sent to President Nana Akufo-Addo to have the government withdraw its case against Nyantakyi is currently being passed around club administrators to solicit signatures.



“We the underlisted respectfully indulge the president and the Attorney-General to exercise their discretion and clemency and free Kwesi Nyantakyi from all criminal investigations and prosecution”, excerpt of the statement read by Angel FM’s Saddick Obama reads.



One of the persons engineering the movement is the President of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah.



According to him, Nyantakyi has contributed significantly to the development of football and thus deserves to be celebrated instead of prosecuted.



He emphasizes that ‘anyone could have been trapped” so why should Nyantakyi face the law.



He holds that the former CAF Vice President deserves to be pardoned because the monies involved in the documentary did not belong to the state.



“The football family believes that we have to plead with the government to pardon Nyantakyi. We are begging the government to relieve him of the prosecution. There is nothing criminal about what he did. We have blow things out of proportion but there’s nothing criminal about what he did”.



“Undercover entails a lot of things. Nyantakyi fell for a trap and it can happen to anyone. All we are doing is to plead with the government to temper justice with mercy. Everyone is ready to sign. Even the current FA President will sign. It is his duty to ensure that Nyantakyi is living a comfortable life”, he said.



The state dragged Nyantakyi to court after he was caught on video making some statements about the president and also planning to fleece Ghanaian clubs in a sponsorship deal.





