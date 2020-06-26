Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fredrick Acheampong taught me a lot- Ashantigold C.E.O Emmanuel Frimpong

New Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold S.C, Emmanuel Frimpong has said he is experienced enough to steer the affairs of the miners.



The 27-year old became the youngest football administrator in the country after he was named the C.E.O of Ashanti Gold following the resignation of Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, Fredrick Acheampong.



The ambitious C.E.O reveals he has gathered enough experience from his predecessor Fredrick Acheampong, whom he sees as a big brother and his father Dr. Kweku Frimpong.



"I wouldn't say it's my first shot, and I wouldn't say I have no experience because as soon as Dr. Frimpong took over the team, that's about two and a half years and I have been behind the scenes for like two years now," he told Beyond the Pitch which airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on GTV sports+.



"And I was working under Fredrick Acheampong, that is the previous C.E.O and with me working under him, I kind of learn a lot from him. He is a good big brother to me," he added.



"I learned a couple of things from my Dad as well, a good businessman as we all know, Dr. Kweku Frimpong, so with that I gained a lot of experience in the football field."





