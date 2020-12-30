Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Fredrick Acheampong joins Swedish club FC Trollhättan

Ghanaian forward, Fredrick Ofori Acheampong has joined Swedish First Division side FC Trollhättan.



The 25-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the club ahead of the start of the new campaign next year.



"We are extremely happy to present the highly coveted striker Frederick Ofori Acheampong!," the club wrote on their official website.



"Frederick spent last season in the successful club Västra Frölunda, division 2, where he scored goals for the club. Now his career in FC Trollhättan continues for at least 2 years."



Coach of the club, William Lundin is pleased with the arrival of the Ghanaian.



"We are very pleased to have managed to join Ofori in the competition with a number of other clubs. With Frederick, we get a player with an extremely professional attitude to his football and constantly wants to develop. He is a very skilled forward and a constant threat going forward and we have high hopes that he will help the team get to the next level," said the coach.



Acheampong previously played for Croatian side NK Dugopolje and Swedish lower-tier side Sodertalje FK.

