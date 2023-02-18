Frederick Opoku Yamoah joins US side Flower City Union from Inter Allies

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Fredrick Yamoah Opoku has completed a move to join Flower City Union in the USA.



This has been confirmed by Ghanaian lower-tier club Inter Allies Football Club in an official statement.



“Ex-Allies forward Fredrick Opoku Yamoah has joined USA’s NISA side Flower City Union for the 2023 season.



“The deal is pending the National Independence Soccer Association and USSF approval,” a club statement from Inter Allies said on Friday.



It added, “He has had stints with Penn FC in the USA, HB Koge in Denmark and FK Bylis of the Albania Superliga.



“Opoku has also seen international action, competing for the Ghana National U20 Team in African Youth Championship qualifiers in 2016.”



The striker is hoping to help his new club in the 2023 football season of the USA to ensure they are able to reach their target.



