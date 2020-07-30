Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Frederick Moore heads Ghana FA ExCo Ad-Hoc Compensation Committee

Frederick Moore, Hearts of Oak General Manager

Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has been appointed to chair a Three-Member Ad-Hoc Compensation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as provided on its statues.



The mandate of the Committee, as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, is to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.



A statement published on the GFA's website said: “Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes provides that “the remuneration of members of the Executive Council shall be proposed by an ad-hoc compensation committee and approved by Congress.”



It also announced other members of the Committee as Wilfred Kwaku Osei, President of Tema Youth Sporting Club and Delali Eric Senaye, Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club.



The statement added that “the Committee is expected to submit its work in time to form part of the Congress documents that will be sent to members of congress as the formal convocation of Congress under Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019.”



Currently, the GFA has been using the sitting allowance approved by the previous Executive Committee before the coming into office of the Normalization Committee.

