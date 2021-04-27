Frederick Acheampong to lead Black Meteors Management Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong has retained his position as Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee.



The former AshantiGold SC CEO, will lead Ghana’s African Games campaign and also ensure that the national Olympic team qualifies for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo has also been named on the Committee as Vice Chairman. They need to devise means to ensure that Ghana plays host to the rest of Africa and win the African Games trophy.



Black Meteors Management Committee:



Frederick Acheampong - Chairman



Samuel Anim Addo – Vice Chairman



Osei Tutu Agyemang - Member



George Afriklenyuie - Member



Daniel Larbi - Member



Frederick Boateng - Member