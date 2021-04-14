Frederick Acheampong calls on Berekum clubs to make good use of Referees Complaint Forms

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong has encouraged clubs in the Brong Ahafo Region to cultivate the habit of officially reporting officials to the FA for bad officiating by using the referee's complaint form.



To him, it’s one of the major strategies to help weep off the bad referees from the system.



The former AshGold CEO was addressing concerns of the fans of Berekum Chelsea and Arsenal during the review visit of the Ghana FA President in the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday.



The ExCo member urged the clubs to make judicious use of the referee's complaint forms in reporting bad calls by the officials to help improve the system.



Referencing about 15 referees who are suffering various degrees of bans as a result of a decision from the Review Committee of the FA following bad calls, Acheampong encouraged the clubs to keep reporting dubious officials.



“Every club has access to the referee's complaint forms so we must make good use of it,” he urged.



“Currently, 15 referees are suffering various degrees of bans and some will not even officiate again till the end of the season due to some controversial decisions they took."



“These are all attempts by the FA to weed out the bad officials from the system and to retain the good ones."



“So let’s not relent in our efforts to help the FA in sanitizing the system by making proper use of the referee's complaint form,” he added.