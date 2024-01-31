Fred Pappoe urges caution in pursuit of high-profile coaches for Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President Fred Pappoe has urged the association to exercise caution in its search for a new coach for the Black Stars, citing the potential financial burden associated with hiring high-profile coaches.



Pappoe's comments come in response to the GFA's decision to form a five-member committee tasked with finding a suitable replacement for coach Chris Hughton, who was recently dismissed due to the team's poor performance. The former vice president supports the decision to part ways with Hughton but stresses the need for fiscal responsibility in the search for his successor.



"If Ghana intends to engage high-profile coaches of the calibre of Herve Renard, a two-time AFCON winner, or others noted for their successful track record, then as a country we must be prepared to make a significant financial investment," Pappoe warned.



He questioned whether the government was willing to commit to the substantial fees demanded by elite coaches, pointing out that the cost of hiring such coaches could be prohibitively expensive for Ghana. Pappoe suggested that the GFA should establish a clear budget for the coaching position and consider coaches who align with Ghana's football culture and are willing to work within the country's financial means.



"In the end, we must define our budget for that position. Are we prepared to pay â‚¬35,000 or â‚¬40,000 a month for a coach?" Pappoe asked rhetorically. "If we think that is what we can conveniently afford, or we want to go for the cream of coaches like Herve Renard and the rest, who would be calling for huge sums of money, that may appear repugnant to Ghanaians," he advised.



Several coaches including former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath and German tactician JÃ¼rgen Kohler are said to be interested in the top job.