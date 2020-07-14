Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Fred Pappoe shares view on impending CAS verdict involving Palmer and GFA

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe has advised the parties involved in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling involving Wilfred Osei Kwaku to accept the outcome of the verdict when it comes out on Friday 17 July 2020.



Wilfred Osei Kwaku was disqualified by then GFA Normalisation Committee from contesting in the GFA elections held last year for not paying a 10 percent fee transfer fee to the FA.



Osei Kwaku upon his disqualification sought out redress on the case at CAS and the verdict is set to be announced on Friday which could shake the foundations of the Kurt Okraku administration.



Speaking on the outcome of the verdict and it’s implications on Ghana football, Fred Pappoe in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports said, “This is a simple case but very important to Ghana football. I hope this case will put a lot of things to rest.



“First the case looks at one person who believes his right to seek office as FA President was taken away from him. So it is his right to seek redress on the matter.



“Secondly if the decision was taken and then whether to organize a new election.



“I think the decision to strip him of his right from not contesting is painful”



“I am sure CAS will give more clarity on this issue in their ruling on this 10 per cent transfer fee. We should all accept whatever comes out of the ruling and move on with our life’s”, he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.