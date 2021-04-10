Fred Pappoe responds to allegations of 'chasing girls' during tournaments

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Former Black Stars management member Fred Pappoe has reacted to the allegations made by former deputy Sports Minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah on the inappropriate conduct of some GFA members when they go for international competitions.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah in an interview on Happy 98.9FM accused some Black Stars management members of being womanizers and only interested in having sex when they go for AFCON or international competitions.



His allegation went rife in the media after making those claims.



Fred Pappoe, a former Black Stars management committee member has called on the former deputy Sports Minister to be specific with names of those involved in order not to tarnish the image of the former members to have served those positions. “If they are making an allegation on such a statement on a group of people within a period then he has to be specific. He cannot just dirty everybody. I will expect him to come and clarify this. When he saw this as a sector Minister what did he do then”, Fred Pappoe quizzed on Happy Sports with Happy 98.9FM.



“In general he is making an accusation with people who have sacrificed their time, family to go and stay with a team to achieve a certain objective and you come back to make this claims. I find it to be strange. He should be specific and also explain what he did when he saw these things going on. It pushes people from public service”, he concluded.



