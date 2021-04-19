Fred Pappoe outlines measures to deal with hooliganism and crowd violence

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Great Olympics Board member, Fred Pappoe, has urged the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee to be transparent, fair, and swift with decisions in order to curb violence and hooliganism arising at the various match venues in the ongoing football season.



Ghana football has been hit with a series of violence and hooliganism in recent times with the FA president Kurt Okraku meeting clubs owners and administrators last week to address the issue.



The former GFA Vice President speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM proposed some measures that should be considered by the GFA in tackling the issue.

“It all starts from suspicion and agenda. But when supporters feel the referee has an agenda to steal, they want to take matters into their own hands which is against the rules. Sometimes, the decisions of the referees provoke them and they feel they have the right to do what they do.”



“The FA must ensure the performance of the referees are monitored. The review exercises must be fair and very swift. The decision must come out early so that it clears the perception out there.



“On Match Commissioners report, they should also limit their mistakes and which sometimes makes it look like an agenda.



“With the Hooliganism, at every center, the administrators know those who are involved. If it’s Great Olympics I can tell you those who do that. It is the same with all the clubs. If the fans are involved in hooliganism the authorities should be swift in arresting them. We shouldn’t try to condone these things”.



Fred Pappoe also commended the GFA for visiting the club owners and administrators last week



“The step taken by the FA last week to meet the clubs must be commended. With hooliganism it’s the supporters who commit this act”.