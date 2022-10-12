Fred Pappoe names Richard Boadu, two other local players who should be in Ghana's WC squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana FA Vice president Fred Pappoe has listed some home-based players who deserve a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to submit his provisional squad to the Ghana FA by the close of this week.



The Dortmund trainer will later name his final 26-man squad for the tournament by November 13, 2022.



According to the former Black Stars management committee chairman, some local players deserve a spot in the team as the national team is for all Ghanaian players deserving of the call-up.



"Local players must compete for places in the Black Stars. Every Ghanaian who is doing well deserves a call-up. The coaches, I'm sure, are scouting and whoever they think will be needed and is available, will definitely earn a call-up", Pappoe said on Akoma FM.



"On the local scene, I'm sure the coaches have their eyes on them for monitoring purposes".



The Great Olympics Board member mentioned some names of home-based players to the technical team for scouting and monitoring.



He stated that home-based players fail to make the Black Stars mainly because of competition.



"They (local players) are doing well, someone like Richard Boadu of Kotoko, Razak Kasim of Great Olympics, and of course Afriyie Barnie all deserve a call up as well as other players in some local teams. But they have to compete with other players in the Black Stars, and if they are not eventually called, then probably it might be because of how tough the competition is and not necessarily because they are local players", he added.