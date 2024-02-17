Franklin Caesar Heh retained as Volta FA vice chairman

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Biakoye District Football Association Chairman, Franklin Ceasar Heh has been re-elected as Vice-chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) for another term after garnering five (5) votes in a close contest to retain his position.



He was in contention with Foster Kudiabor, a Juvenile representative on the Executive Council.



The event is in fulfillment of Article 47 (8) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which provides that “The Vice Chairman of the Executive Council shall be elected from amongst the Executive Council at its maiden sitting”.



The Vice chairman was grateful to members of the Executive Council for his re-appointment as second in command of the Regional FA.



He further sought their support to assist in the development of football in the region.



“I am happy to represent Volta and Oti as Vice on the Exco, as the only representative for both sides. I am grateful to the entire Executive Council, and members of the Volta FA for giving me the opportunity again to serve them” he said.



“I would like to seek your support to back the chairman to develop Volta Football to be the best among other regions’’ he added.



Caesar Heh’s experience in football spans more than 10 years having served on various committees of the Volta FA and as a Match Commissioner.



He is a Ghana Premier League Match Commissioner and Headmaster of Nkonya Tepo DA Basic School, at Nkonya.