Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Frank Lampard cautions Callum Hudson-Odoi after arrest

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has cautioned Callum Hudson-Odoi after he was arrested on suspicion of rape last month.



The 19-year-old breached government lockdown restrictions by inviting a model he had met online to his home.



Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the scene and has since been released from custody, however, he will return on a date in mid-June as inquiries continue.



"I’m very happy that in the eyes of the law it’s been sorted out. That was my main concern at first. So that’s positive for us," said Lampard.



"I’m very sympathetic to the idea that we’re not angels or saints and we make mistakes, particularly at a young age.



"I will never be one to come down too harshly, albeit we have had conversations, myself and Callum.



"The big conversations with Callum now is to make sure he learns his lesson from what happened."



Hudson-Odoi has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scored four goals and provided six assists.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.