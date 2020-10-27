You are here: HomeSports2020 10 27Article 1094266

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Frank Boateng joins Medeama ahead of new league season

Medeama SC has announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Frank Boateng in the on-going transfer window.

Frank Boateng penned a three-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.

He joins on a free transfer after ending his three-year association with Ashanti Gold SC.

Boateng also previously played for Techiman City Football Club before joining Ashantigold in 2017.

