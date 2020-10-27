Frank Boateng joins Medeama ahead of new league season

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Medeama SC has announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Frank Boateng in the on-going transfer window.
Frank Boateng penned a three-year deal with the club after successful negotiations.
He joins on a free transfer after ending his three-year association with Ashanti Gold SC.
Boateng also previously played for Techiman City Football Club before joining Ashantigold in 2017.
???? ???? W?????? BOATENG ! ???? ????— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 27, 2020
#MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel
????????: Read more ????https://t.co/7FVIQteoAP pic.twitter.com/3m2rtW3u5q
