Frank Assinki named in KFUM Roskilde squad for Saturday’s clash

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender Frank Assinki is set to feature for KFUM Roskilde in their game against Naestved in the Danish 2nd Division on Saturday, April 10, 2021.



KFUM Roskilde lost their previous game on the road by 2-1 and are seeking to make amends after dropping points.



The team currently lie 9th on the league table with 19 points out of 17 games played so far. Their opponents on the other hand are 5th on the league log despite losing their last game by 2-3 on matchday 17.



Frank Assinki played the full throttle in his side’s last game on away grounds and the 18-year-old is looking forward to enjoy another full match action this weekend.



The Black Satellite who is on loan at the club is optimistic in KFUM Roskilde’s crucial victory in tomorrow’s encounter and wants to maintain a clean sheet in the game.



Assinki joined FC Koge last season from Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies.