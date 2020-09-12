Frank Assinki arrives in Denmark to begin HB Koge career

Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New HB Koge signing Frank Assinki has finally arrived safely in Denmark to begin life with his new side.
The centre back signed a four-year deal with the Danish side in July but had to endure travel delays due to border closures as part of measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 18-year-old had a breakthrough debut season for Allies in the 2020/21 truncated league and became a starter in the first team.
He played 12 of the 14 games in the league with 11 as a starter, winning one MVP award.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.