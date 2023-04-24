Frank Acheampong switches attention to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger after Shanghai Port defeat

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Frank Acheampong is looking forward to Shenzhen FC’s upcoming clash with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Chinese Super League



The former Black Stars winger was in action when his side suffered a 3-2 defeat at away to Shanghai Port on Sunday afternoon.



Despite the defeat, the 29-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet in the week two fixture.



“Not the result we anticipated, but grateful to be on the scoresheet. Time to recover & focus on our Wednesday game!” he tweeted sighted by Footballghana.com.



Shanghai opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Jiang Guangtai who netted from close-range as the home team went to recess with a goal lead.



After the break, Shanghai Port were reduced to ten men following red card to goal scorer Jiang Guangtai in the 53rd minute.



But the 10-man hosts doubled their lead when striker Markus Pink blasted a shot into the far corner just three minutes.



On 63 minutes, Jiang Zhipeng pulled one back for Shenzhen. The former Black Stars scored in the 84th minute to level pegging for the visitors.



But Shanghai Port snatched the winner in injury time when China international striker Wu Lei sealed the victory with a solo effort.