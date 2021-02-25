Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Frank Acheampong ready to grab Black Stars call-up

Ghana international Frank Acheamong

Tianjin TEDA and Ghana international midfielder Frank Acheampong has expressed readiness to return to the Black Stars team.



Acheampong, a member of the Ghana squad that played in the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the team.



His last appearance for the country came in 2018 under Kwasi Appiah who was relieved from his position by the Ghana Football Association.



But according to him, he is ever ready to return when handed a call-up.



“For me, any time he chooses me, I’m ready to come and wear the nation’s colours and fight for my country." He told Citi Sports.



He assumed duty in January last year following the exit of James Kwasi Appiah.



