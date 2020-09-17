Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Frank Acheampong provides assist to help Tianjin Teda avoid a ninth straight defeat in CSL

play videoGhana international Frank Acheamong

Tianjin Teda captain, Frank Acheampong, contributed to his side 1-1 draw against Shijiazhung Ever Bright in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, September, 16.



Tianjin Teda is battling to avoid relegation after going eight games without a win in the current campaign.



Acheampong had an awesome finish and Brazilian Sandro Lima connected the ball into the net in the 70th minute. Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Striker Pu Chen had an equalizer in the 81st minute.



The 26-year-old Ghana Black Stars Forward wanted to snatch the match-winner for the Blue and White lads with a brilliant finish on the 88th minute of the match but the ball couldn’t enter the net.



He enjoyed the entire duration of the match with a splendid performance.





