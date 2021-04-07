Frank Acheampong not worried about recent Black Stars snub

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong says he is not perturbed about his exclusion from the Black Stars in recent times.



Frank Acheampong, a member of the Ghana squad that played in the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the team.



His last appearance for the country came in 2018 under Kwasi Appiah who was relieved from his position by the Ghana Football Association in 2020.



But according to the Tianjin Teda captain, he is not worried about his Black Stars snub as he strongly believes the country is blessed with numerous talents.



“Black Stars snub is not a bother to me at all because Ghana is blessed with so many talents and the coach with his discretional priority choose players for a particular game so when am not called I just support them with my prayers and I think my time will and whenever they call me, I will join to serve,” he told Untold Stories TV.