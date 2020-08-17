Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Frank Acheampong makes history as first Ghanaian footballer to captain a Chinese team

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong

Black Stars winger, Frank Acheampong has been named captain of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, becoming the first Ghanaian to Captain a Super League side in China.



Acheampong who joined the Chinese club in July 2017 on a six month loan spell had a remarkable outing after scoring 9 times to safeguard Tianjin Teda’s stay in the Chinese top flight.



Acheampong’s 17 goals tally in the 2018 season is the highest by a player in the single season in the history of the club.



Head Coach Uli Stielike’s decision to make the unstoppable winger the new captain is seen by fans of the club as a reward for his hard work, dedication, commitment,exceptional leadership skills and most importantly the quality he continues to demonstrate on the field.



The 26-year-old takes up this challenge and assumes his new role in an away game against Hebei CFFC today (Monday) on match day 5 of the CSL.



The club has made its worst start to a season since Acheampong joined. Teda has 3 loses and a draw from the opening 4 matches of the season, with just 1 point from a total of 12. But the new leader Frank Acheampong is poised to turn the fortunes of the club around.



“I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season”.



Acheampong, who joined Tianjin Teda in 2017 has made 56 appearances for for the super league side and has directly contributed to 43 goals, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assist.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.