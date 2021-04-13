You are here: HomeSports2021 04 13Article 1231249

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Frank Acheampong has 'excellent dribbling ability and mental quality' - Shenzhen FC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Frank Acheampong Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Ambitious Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC has touted the qualities of new Ghanaian signing Frank Acheampong.

The mega-rich East Asian club completed the signing of the 27-year-old on a bumper four-year deal on Monday, April 11, 2021.

The club has highlighted the importance of the former Tianjin Teda winger as a "dribbling wizard with an excellent mental quality"

“Acheampong has excellent dribbling ability, fast speed, excellent mental quality, and good long-range shooting and passing ability.” the club said on Monday.

“In July 2017, he joined Tianjin TEDA (now Tianjin Jinmen Tigers), played 91 games in 3 seasons, scored 35 goals and made19 assists.” the club added

Acheampong will reunite with his countryman Mubarak Wakaso- who has also signed a similar deal with the Chinese side.

Join our Newsletter