Frank Acheampong features as Tianjin TEDA suffers a heavy defeat to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Ghana international Frank Acheamong

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong was in action for his Tianjin TEDA outfit on Tuesday morning when the club suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.



The two clubs after an unimpressive start to the 2020 Chinese Super League season locked horns today at the Hebei Olympic Sports Center to fight for the available 3 points.



On the matchday, Ghana’s Frank Acheampong who recently recovered from an injury was handed a starting role for the visitors.



Unfortunately, his contributions were not enough as Tianjin TEDA was condemned to a big defeat by the home team.



Just 9 minutes into the game, Jiyu Zhong found the back of the net with an assist from Zheng to shoot Shijiazhuang Ever Bright into the lead.



With that goal separating the two sides at the break, TEDA resumed the second half with the desire to get back into the game.



Sadly, they were reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when Honglüe Zhao was sent off for a second booking.



Shijiazhuang Ever Bright took advantage of the man advantage to score 2 additional goals courtesy strikes from Zang Yifeng and Muric.



Frank Acheampong, 26, lasted the entire duration of his team’s 3-0 defeat and finished the game with a rating of 6.7 [from Sofascore].

