Frank Acheampong dedicates debut Shenzen FC goal to late mum

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong has dedicated the goal he scored on his first start for his new side Shenzen FC in their season opener to his late mother.



The Ghanaian international lost his mother few days before he was unveiled by his new side.



Ahead of their first game of the new Chinese Super League season, his teammates decided to hand him the captain’s armband to console him.



Shenzen FC faced Henan Songshan Longmen in the first game of the new season at the Huadu Stadium.



Acheampong opened the scoring inside 21 minutes to put his side ahead.



The home side however equalized courtesy Sierra Leone attacker Mohammed Buya Turay before half time.



Back from recess, Alan Kardec shot Shenzen ahead again as they held on to the lead and secured a 2-1 win.



The result takes Shenzen FC to second on the log in Group A, trailing leaders Shandong Taishan on goal difference.



After the game, Acheampong in his post-match interview dedicated the goal to his late mother’s memory.