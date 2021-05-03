Francis Kyeremeh scores for Zalgiris in big win over Dainava Alytus in Lithuanian top-flight

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh was on target for Zalgiris in their heavy win against Dainava Alytus in the Lithuanian top-flight.



Zalgiris put five past Dainava Alytus to secure the three points on Friday.



Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi opened the scoring for Zalgiris in the 15th minute.



Francis Kyeremeh increased the lead for his side with the second goal of the game in the 28th minute.



Mantas Kuklys made it 3-0 in the 61st minute to put the game beyond the reach of the away side.



Kyeremeh scored his second goal of the game in 64th minute to record the game’s fourth goal



Hugo Videmont sealed the win for Zalgiris with the fifth goal of the game.



Said Hamulic got a consolation for Dainava Alytus in the dying minutes of the game.



Francis Kyeremeh has scored three goals in seven appearances for Zalgiris in the ongoing campaign.