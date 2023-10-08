Francis Amuzu scores in Anderlecht's victory against KV Mechelen

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Francis Amuzu scored a wonderful goal in Anderlecht's 3-1 victory against KV Mechelen in the Belgian top flight on Saturday evening.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was Anderlecht 11 wins, KV Mechelen five wins, and nine draws.



Francis Amuzu did not start the game at the Lotto Park. He came on in the 80th minute to replace Thorgan Hazard.



The home side had more possession and shots on goal in the encounter.



In the 14th minute, Anderlecht scored the first goal. Mario Stroeykens's left footed shot from the centre of the box landed in the bottom left corner. Mario Stroeykens's goal was assisted by Thorgan Hazard.



Kasper Dolberg's right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner in the 60th minute was assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.



Nikola Storm's right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break gave KV Mechelen the consolation goal in the 73rd minute.



Substitute Francis Amuzu's right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the high centre of the goal was by assisted by Luis Vázquez following a fast break sealed the win for home side.