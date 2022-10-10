Francis Amuzu picks up injury in Anderlecht home defeat to West Ham United in Conference League

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Francis Amuzu picked up an injury while in action for Anderlecht in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.



The 23-year-old started but had to be replaced before the start of the second half when his side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the English Premier League side.



Amuzu injured his shoulder and was taken off as a precautionary measure.



The Belgian-born Ghanaian forward will have to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.



The winger has been battling injuries this campaign and will hope to make a quick return.



He has featured 16 times this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.