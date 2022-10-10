You are here: HomeSports2022 10 10Article 1639193

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Francis Amuzu picks up injury in Anderlecht home defeat to West Ham United in Conference League

Ghanaian international Francis Amuzu picked up an injury while in action for Anderlecht in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old started but had to be replaced before the start of the second half when his side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the English Premier League side.

Amuzu injured his shoulder and was taken off as a precautionary measure.

The Belgian-born Ghanaian forward will have to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

The winger has been battling injuries this campaign and will hope to make a quick return.

He has featured 16 times this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.